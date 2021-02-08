Mid-day market update: Crude Oil rises over 2%; AMC Entertainment (AMC Stock) shares slide

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.46% to 31,292.52 while the NASDAQ rose 0.56% to 13,933.76. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.38% to 3,901.78.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 27,008,090 cases with around 463,480 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 10,838,190 confirmed cases and 155,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 9,524,640 COVID-19 cases with 231,530 deaths. In total, there were at least 106,220,640 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 2,318,560 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose 3.8% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE 34.97%, up 34%, and Ring Energy Inc REI 32.72%, up 30%.
In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell by 0.7%.
Top Headline
Hasbro, Inc. NASDAQNAS reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Hasbro reported quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $1.14 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in $1.72 billion, which also surpassed expectations of $1.69 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Ocugen, Inc. OCGN 216% shares shot up 224% to $17.00 after announcing the sale of 3 million common shares at $7.65 per share in a registered direct offering, with gross proceeds of $23 million.
Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition III Corp ARYA 74.04% got a boost, shooting 114% to $24.00 after the company announced it would merge with Nautilus Biotechnology.
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited NASDAQBAOS shares were also up, gaining 82% to $9.09 as the company priced its 6 million share IPO at $5 per share.
Check out these big movers of the day
Equities Trading DOWN
CBAK Energy Technology Inc CBAT 9.96% shares tumbled 9% to $7.36 after the company priced its 4.47 million common stock offering at $7.83 per share.
Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd CRNT 9.64% were down 9% to $5.06 after the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC 10.79% was down, falling 11% to $6.05 after Wanda America Entertainment, a major Chinese investor in the company, converted its Class B shares to Class A in order to permit sales of common stock. The stock continues to sell off after its recent retail-driven surge.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $58.08, while gold traded up 1.3% to $1,836.60.
Silver traded up 2.2% Monday to $27.625 while copper rose 1.2% to $3.6695.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.05% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.02%. Meanwhile, the French CAC 40 gained 0.47%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.53% and Italy’s FTSE MIB surged 1.48%.
Spain's industrial production declined 0.6% year-over-year in December versus a revised 3.7% drop in the previous month, while German industrial production stalled in December.
Economics
On the economics calendar Monday, there is no important data due out.
Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2050 amid stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has bounced back to around 1.20, marginally lower as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback.
Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals
The best performing ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.
XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835
Gold is posting strong gains on the first day of the week. Next technical resistance could be seen at $1,835. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart acts as dynamic support.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): To merge or not with Lucid Motors? Shares edge down
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has kicked off the week with a marginal decline of nearly 3% to $33.65 at the time of writing. Despite this retreat, shares of the blank-check company are still substantially higher, buoyed by expectations of a SPAC merger with Lucid Motors.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.