- MSTR stock closed slightly higher on Monday.
- Microstrategy files to sell stock to raise cash.
- Cash will partly be used to fund purchases of more Bitcoin.
Microstrategy (MSTR) stock closed higher on Monday as news broke that the company is set to raise more cash. The cash will be used to found additional purchases of Bitcoin and add to its already significant holdings. MSTR stock closed up 0.39% on Monday in what was an underperformance versus the broader market. MSTR stock also underperformed the crypto space, which has been boosted by the resurgence in the price of Bitcoin.
Microstrategy stock news
News broke late on Friday that Microstrategy will raise cash for working capital purposes but also to purchase more Bitcoin.
"We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin," the company said. "As a result, our management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds from this offering and you will not have the opportunity as part of your investment decision to assess whether the net proceeds are being used in a manner in which you approve."
Microstrategy is a leveraged bet on Bitcoin, and the company has used this strategy previously to acquire large holdings of the cryptocurrency. The latest reports estimate Microstrategy holds nearly 130,000 BTC and the average purchase price is reported to be approximately $30,700 per coin. Microstrategy took an impairment charge of $1.09 billion when it announced its latest results on August 2.
Microstrategy stock forecast
I do not get the investment thesis of investing in a company such as this one unless I suppose you are backing Michael Saylor. If you are investing in a leveraged Bitcoin play, why not just go directly into Bitcoin rather than this? Regardless, the stock is likely to outperform currently as Bitcoin recovers ground and risk assets look set for more gains. I expect CPI data on Tuesday to give credence to the Goldilocks theory of a soft landing Fed pivot. That will bring in more momentum, CTA and FOMO traders to risk assets, ao a continued rally is expected.
It will take time for the realization that inflation is not going to drop enough for a Fed pivot. However, the risk of more capital raising and potential possible dilution makes this an even more unusual Bitcoin vehicle for investors. Technically, we are already attempting to bottom out. Witness the series of higher lows. All that is needed is a new high to confirm this, but that comes to some distance at $362.
MSTR stock versus Bitcoin (orange line), daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.