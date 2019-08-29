Mexico Central Bank minutes: Economic deceleration has been bigger than anticipated

- Banxico acknowledges economic slowdown in August meeting minutes.
- USD/MXN continues to trade in tight range above 20.
In the minutes of its August meeting, the Central Bank of Mexico noted that some board members thought that the economic deceleration has been bigger than anticipated.
The USD/MXN pair's reaction to the statement stayed relatively muted. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on the day at 20.0766. Below are some key takeaways as reported by Reuters.
"Board member Guzman voted to hold rate at 8.25%."
"Majority of board members saw the risk that peso exchange is pressured by internal and external factors."
"Majority of board members said that the central scenario for inflation could improve somewhat largely thanks to less pressure from non-core inflation."
"All board members said the balance of risks for growth continues to be tilted downwards in environment of marked uncertainty."
"Majority of board members mentioned the threat of US tariffs and the adoption of compensatory measures as an upside risk to inflation, though this risk was seen to have diminished."
"Majority flagged the risk that wage revisions could outstrip productivity gains, putting pressure on costs."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off the lows on hawkish ECB comments
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1100, off the lows. ECB member Knot said that the bank should keep its powder dry on new QE. Earlier, the pair dropped amid weak German figures and OK US GDP.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline.
USD/JPY clings to gains near weekly tops post-US GDP
Positive trade-related headlines helped reverse early dip/regain traction on Thursday. In-line US GDP print underpinned the USD and remained supportive of the up-move. Sustained move beyond the 106.70-80 region needed to support any further gains.
Gold turns positive post-US GDP, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed a mid-European session dip to the $1534 region and moved back into the positive territory post-US GDP, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.