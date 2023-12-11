Mexican Peso on the defensive ahead of Fed and Banxico’s monetary policy decisions

- Mexican Peso slides vs. the US Dollar ahead of a busy week for Mexico and the United States.
- Mexico’s economic docket will feature Industrial Production and the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy decision.
- USD/MXN traders are awaiting the US inflation report alongside the Federal Reserve’s decision.
Mexican Peso (MXN) starts the week with a negative tone and loses traction against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session. The economic docket during the week across both sides of the border will feature monetary policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) on Thursday. Both central banks are expected to keep rates unchanged despite uncertainty about the Fed’s tone on their monetary policy statement. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.43, posting gains of 0.60% on the day.
Last week’s economic data from Mexico depicted the disinflation process continuing at a time when some of Banxico’s Governors had opened the door to ease monetary policy. However, they stressed that discussions will begin in the first quarter of 2024. Recently, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that more needs to be done to bring inflation down, adding that Banxico needs to focus also on economic growth, not just price stability.
Daily digest movers: Mexican Peso trades with losses at the beginning of a busy week
- Mexico’s inflation on the producer and consumer side diverged. However, prices continue to ease, increasing the chances for rate cuts by Banxico, as Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja and Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath have suggested.
- Nevertheless, there is a dissenter as Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa pushed back and said inflationary risks are growing.
- China’s latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report paints a deflationary scenario in the second-largest economy worldwide, spurring flows toward safe-haven currencies.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) is bolstering the USD/MXN pair, with the DXY gaining 0.10%, up at 104.09, underpinned by elevated US Treasury bond yields.
- The US 10-year benchmark note rate is up three basis points at 4.262%.
- US jobs market data was mixed, indicating the labor market is cooling down at a slow pace. Following last week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, traders slashed the odds for potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for next year.
- Ahead in the week, Mexico’s economic docket will feature Industrial Production for October and Banxico’s monetary policy decision on December 14.
- On the US front, inflation figures on the consumer and producer side will be released ahead of the Federal Reserve’s last decision of the year. After that, the unemployment claims, Industrial Production, and Fed Regional Manufacturing Indices will be released.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso on the defensive as USD/MXN climbs towards 17.50
The USD/MXN daily chart shows the pair is gathering upward momentum, above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.39, which could pave the way for further upside. Nevertheless, buyers must reclaim the 17.50 psychological figure so that the exotic pair can challenge the 18.00 mark. On its way toward the latter, buyers must regain the 200-day SMA at 17.54, followed by the 50-day SMA at 17.67.
Contrarily, if USD/MXN sellers drag prices below the 100-day SMA, they could remain hopeful the pair could slump further. The first support would be the 17.00/05 area, before challenging the current current’s year low of 16.62.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
