- Mexican Peso faces sharp decline as geopolitical risks escalate, hawkish comments from Boston Fed's Susan Collins weigh on market mood.
- Speculations of imminent Iranian attack on Israel prompt flight to safety.
- Fed's Susan Collins revises rate cut expectations, suggesting a cautious approach to monetary easing.
The Mexican Peso plummets sharply against the US Dollar on Friday amid a risk-off impulse on speculation that Iran might attack Israel over the weekend. Alongside surprisingly hawkish comments by Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins, these worries derailed the emerging market currency, which could end the week with losses. The USD/MXN trades at 16.68, after hitting a daily low of 16.40, up 1.50%.
US equities are tumbling as sentiment sours. According to CBS News, Israel is bracing for a direct attack on its soil by Iran in retaliation for a strike that killed seven Iranian military officers two weeks ago.
Elsewhere, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that due to the latest inflation numbers, she expects the Federal Reserve (Fed) to make its first rate cut later than previously thought. She added that she foresees two rate cuts this year instead of the three projected in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso falls on risk aversion
- According to CBS News, two US officials commented “that a major Iranian attack against Israel was expected as soon as Friday, possibly to include more than 100 drones and dozens of missiles aimed at military targets inside the country.”
- The University of Michigan's preliminary April Consumer Sentiment deteriorated to 7.9, below estimates of 79.0. Inflation expectations for one year rose to 3.1% from forecasts and the previous reading of 2.9%. For five years, they increased from 2.8% to 3.0%.
- Mexico’s economic docket was scarce on Friday, though crucial data was revealed during the week. On Tuesday, Mexico's Consumer Price Index (CPI) continued its disinflation trend, with both the overall and core CPI decelerating monthly and yearly. This supported the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) decision to lower interest rates on March 21, although the yearly CPI slightly exceeded expectations.
- On Thursday, Mexico’s Industrial Production dipped by 0.1% MoM in February, falling short of the expected 0.3% growth. However, it increased by 3.3% in the twelve months to February, missing forecasts by a narrow margin.
- Across the border, US inflation data was revealed. On Wednesday, US CPI data indicated higher-than-expected inflation, while underlying CPI, excluding food and energy, was steady compared to February’s figures. On Thursday, prices paid by producers, also known as the Producer Price Index (PPI), decreased on monthly and annual figures from the previous month.
- Initial jobless claims for the week ending April 6 were 211K, lower than the anticipated 215K and the previous week's 222K.
- This data, coupled with Wednesday's inflation report showing a monthly CPI rise of 0.4% and a yearly increase of 3.5%, has led traders to anticipate two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024. Data from the Chicago Board of Trade indicates the fed funds rate is expected to finish the year at 4.92%.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso succumbs to the Greenback, USD/MXN rallies toward 16.60s
The USD/MXN remains downwardly biased despite printing a leg up toward the 16.70 area. Although buyers have lifted the exchange rate to current levels, they must reclaim the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 16.82 to have a chance of challenging the 17.00 figure. Once those two levels are cleared, the next stop would be the 200-day SMA at 17.16 before aiming toward the psychological 17.50 mark.
On the other hand, if the USD/MXN tumbles below 16.50, that could pave the way to challenging October’s 2015 low of 16.32 before retesting the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.25.
Banxico FAQs
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to multi-month lows below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since November below 1.0650. Divergent ECB-Fed policy outlooks and the risk-averse market atmosphere keep the US Dollar strongly bid and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2450 on sustained USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses and trades at fresh multi-month lows below 1.2450 even after the January month UK GDP was revised higher to 0.3%. The negative shift seen in risk mood fuels another leg higher in the USD and drags the pair lower.
Gold advances to new historic high above $2,400
Gold gathers bullish momentum ahead of the weekend and trades at a new record high above $2,400. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD continue to push up despite the broad-based US Dollar strength.
Robert Kiyosaki steers clear from ETFs, opts for holding Bitcoin directly instead
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he will not buy Bitcoin ETFs. Kiyosaki stated his dislike for Wall Street’s financial products and preferred packaging his own.
Five fundamentals for the week ahead: Israel-Iran tensions, US Retail Sales, and more Premium
US Retail Sales data will provide an updated snapshot of the health of the economy. Chinese GDP may confirm the narrative that Beijing's stimulus is working. UK inflation data may push the Bank of England to early rate cuts.