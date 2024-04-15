- Mexican Peso falls against strengthening US Dollar, driven by unexpectedly robust US Retail Sales for March.
- Mexico’s absence of significant data leaves USD/MXN pair more responsive to US economic data, risk appetite.
- Forecasts for US economic growth look promising, Atlanta GDP Now predicting 2.4% growth rate in Q1 2024.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) depreciates against the US Dollar on Monday, courtesy of strong economic data from the United States (US) and higher US Treasury yields. Retail Sales in March were solid, keeping the Greenback bid and poised to test the highs of November 2023, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 16.68, a gain of 0.23%.
With Mexico’s economic calendar relatively light, the focus for USD/MXN traders shifts to US Dollar dynamics and overall market sentiment. The next significant data release for Mexico, the Retail Sales data, is scheduled for April 19, 2024.
March’s Retail Sales in the US smashed estimates, an indication that Americans continued to spend despite higher interest rates set by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). It should be noted that sales in the control group – used to calculate the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – skyrocketed sharply, which could be a prelude to strong growth in the first quarter of 2024.
Atlanta GDP Now estimates the US economy will grow 2.4% in Q1 2024, according to its latest update on April 10, 2024. The model will be updated later on Monday.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso hurt by strong US Retail Sales
- March’s US Retail Sales increased by 0.7% MoM, exceeding estimates of 0.4%. This shows an increase of 2.1% in Q1 2024 compared to last year's first quarter, an indication of consumer strength.
- Retail Sales in the control group jumped from 0.3% in February to 1.1% MoM in March, crushing forecasts of a 0.4% expansion.
- Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East would likely weigh on the Mexican currency. USD/MXN traders must be aware that any escalation could prompt traders to ditch the Mexican Peso and buy US Dollars.
- Following the data release in the US, Treasury yields surged more than 10 basis points (bps) in the belly and long end of the yield curve. That underpins the Greenback, which, according to the DXY, is up a modest 0.09% at 106.17.
- New York Fed President John Williams said that his baseline scenario projects rate cuts “will likely start this year.” He thinks the policy is restrictive, adding that strong fundamentals are driving consumer spending.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) suggests that traders expect the fed funds rate to finish 2024 at 4.975%.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso consolidates as USD/MXN hovers around 16.62
The USD/MXN daily chart portrays the pair as neutrally biased, after achieving a daily close near the 2023 low of 16.62. Despite that, downside risks remain as the latest cycle high at 16.94 reared its head on March 19. Once it’s cleared, the exotic pair would shift to neutral-bullish.
On the upside, the first resistance would be the April 12 high at 16.74. A breach of that level would expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 16.78, followed by the 100-day SMA at 16.97, before testing 17.00. On the other hand, if USD/MXN slides below 16.62, look for a test of the April 12 low of 16.40.
Banxico FAQs
The Bank of Mexico, also known as Banxico, is the country’s central bank. Its mission is to preserve the value of Mexico’s currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN), and to set the monetary policy. To this end, its main objective is to maintain low and stable inflation within target levels – at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%.
The main tool of the Banxico to guide monetary policy is by setting interest rates. When inflation is above target, the bank will attempt to tame it by raising rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money and thus cooling the economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN. The rate differential with the USD, or how the Banxico is expected to set interest rates compared with the US Federal Reserve (Fed), is a key factor.
Banxico meets eight times a year, and its monetary policy is greatly influenced by decisions of the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Therefore, the central bank’s decision-making committee usually gathers a week after the Fed. In doing so, Banxico reacts and sometimes anticipates monetary policy measures set by the Federal Reserve. For example, after the Covid-19 pandemic, before the Fed raised rates, Banxico did it first in an attempt to diminish the chances of a substantial depreciation of the Mexican Peso (MXN) and to prevent capital outflows that could destabilize the country.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0650 in the American session on Monday. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US helps the US Dollar regather its strength and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
USD/JPY sits at multi-decade high near 154.00 as Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is sitting at multi-decade highs shy of 154.00 in the European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Gold hovers around $2,350 as investors await news from the Middle East
Following a consolidation phase near $2,350 in the European session, Gold turned south and dropped to the $2,330 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day above 4.6%, weighing on XAU/USD.
XRP price recovers from nearly eleven month low of $0.41 as developers propose native lending on XRPLedger
Ripple price recovered from weekend low of $0.4188, surged past $0.50 on Monday. XRPLedger developers have proposed a Native Lending Protocol to help Ripple establish a foothold in DeFi, lending and borrowing for users.
In like a lion, out like a lion for March Retail Sales
Retail Sales handily exceeded expectations, rising 0.7% in March, and excluding autos, sales rose 1.1%, the biggest monthly pop in over a year. The better-than-expected gains are even more remarkable given the sharp upward revisions to the February data.