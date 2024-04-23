- Mexican Peso capitalized on weaker-than-expected US economic output, uptick in risk appetite.
- Upcoming mid-month inflation data in Mexico could impact Banxico's rate decisions, with expectations leaning toward easing policy.
- The Citibanamex poll shows analysts expect Banxico to hold rates unchanged in May but could resume its easing cycle in June.
The Mexican Peso stages a comeback and rallies against the US Dollar in early trading during Tuesday’s North American session. Weaker-than-expected economic data from the United States (US) and an improvement in risk appetite kept the Greenback pressured as geopolitical woes temper. The USD/MXN trades at 16.99, clocks losses of 0.81%.
Mexico’s economic docket revealed on Monday that economic activity in February 2024 improved, though it failed to boost the Peso. Traders are expecting the release of mid-month inflation figures for April, with core inflation expected to dip further, while the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is foreseen remaining unchanged. If the disinflation process shows signs of evolving, that could influence the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to continue to cut rates, which remain elevated at 11.00%.
The Citibanamex Poll released on Monday suggests that most analysts expect Banxico to keep rates unchanged at the May monetary policy meeting. The consensus expects a rate cut for the June meeting, while the median estimate calls for the main reference rate to end at 10.00%, up from 9.63% previously.
Across the border, S&P Global revealed that business activity in the US edged lower, an indication that the economy is slowing down amid higher interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso rescued by softer US S&P PMIs
- Banxico’s Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said that service inflation is not slowing as expected. She added that the Peso‘s strength has helped to temper inflationary pressures and lower imported goods. She emphasized that Banxico would remain data-dependent.
- Mexico’s March inflation figures showed that the CPI was 4.48% and 4.69% for core YoY. On a monthly basis, the CPI was 0.27% and 0.33%, respectively.
- On Monday, the National Statistics Agency (INEGI) revealed that Economic Activity rose 1.4% MoM and 4.4% YoY in the second month of the year compared to January’s 0.9% and 1.9% increases, respectively.
- Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) updated its economic growth projections for Mexico, reducing the 2024 growth forecast from 2.7% to 2.4% and the 2025 forecast from 1.5% to 1.4%.
- S&P Global revealed that the US Manufacturing PMI was 49.9, below the estimates of 52, while the Services index stood at 50.9, down from the 52 expected. Therefore, the Composite PMI was down from 52.1 to 50.9.
- Market participants had priced out an interest rate cut by the Fed in June and July, sparked by hawkish comments expressed by Fed officials last week.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) suggests that traders expect fed funds rate to finish 2024 at 4.965%, down from 4.985% on Monday.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso counterattacks as USD/MXN tumbles below 200-day SMA
The Mexican Peso regained its previous strength as shown by the USD/MXN edging below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.16, opening the door to challenge the 17.00 figure. If sellers push the exchange rate below the latter, they could test the 100-day SMA at 16.96. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day SMA at 16.81.
On the other hand, buyers need to conquer the 200-day SMA at 17.16. Once surpassed, the next resistance level would be the January 23 high at 17.38, followed by December 5’s 17.56 and the 18.00 figure.
USD/MXN Price Action – Daily Chart
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 10-day highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD gained traction and rose to its highest level in over a week above 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the disappointing PMI data helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.2400 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and extended its daily rebound toward 1.2450 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure after weaker-than-forecast PMI data and fueled the pair's rally.
Gold rebounds to $2,320 as US yields turn south
Gold reversed its direction and rose to the $2,320 area, erasing a large portion of its daily losses in the process. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.6% following the weak US PMI data and supports XAU/USD.
Here’s why Ondo price hit new ATH amid bearish market outlook Premium
Ondo price shows no signs of slowing down after setting up an all-time high (ATH) at $1.05 on March 31. This development is likely to be followed by a correction and ATH but not necessarily in that order.
Germany’s economic come back
Germany is the sick man of Europe no more. Thanks to its service sector, it now appears that it will exit recession, and the economic future could be bright. The PMI data for April surprised on the upside for Germany, led by the service sector.