- Mexican Peso witnessed a pullback from Tuesday´s gains, despite an upbeat market sentiment.
- Banxico is expected to hold rates at 11.25%, according to a Reuters poll.
- USD/MXN aims higher on hawkish commentary by Federal Reserve officials.
Mexican Peso erases some of its Tuesday’s gains, though it has recovered from trading near daily lows amid an upbeat market sentiment after Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers pushed back against the perception that the Fed had finished raising interest rates. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN exchanges hands at 17.49 posting a gain of 0.10%.
Mexico´s economic docket remains scarce, with market players awaiting the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) monetary policy meeting on November 9. A Reuters survey polled 18 economists who expect Banxico to hold rates at an all-time high of 11.25%, reached since March. Banxico officials had reiterated they would keep rates at the “current level” as they fight to bring inflation down. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data in September witnessed Mexico’s inflation at 4.27%. A Tuesday poll by Reuters, noted that economists expect inflation to rise to 4.28% in October.
In the meantime, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell crossed the wires but did not comment on monetary policy.
Daily digest movers: Mexican Peso on the defensive on hawkish comments by Fed officials
- Hawkish commentary by Minnesota Fed President and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman underpins the Greenback (USD), which shows decent gains.
- This comes after Kashkari questioned whether the Fed has raised rates enough due to the economy’s resilience, on Tuesday. He added an uptick in inflation would trigger another rate hike by the Fed.
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman expressed that the Fed may need to raise interest rates further to control inflation. However, she also noted that the significant increase in Treasury yields since September has led to tighter financial conditions.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that tracks the buck´s value against a basket of six currencies, advances 0.18%, changing hands at 105.69.
- The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is almost flat at 4.565%
- Money market futures have priced in a 25 bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve in July 2024.
- Mexico´s economy remains resilient after October’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.1 from 49.8, and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 3.3% YoY in the third quarter.
- On October 24, Mexico's National Statistics Agency, INEGI, reported annual headline inflation hit 4.27%, down from 4.45% at the end of September and below forecasts of 4.38%.
- Mexico’s core inflation rate YoY was 5.54%, beneath forecasts of 5.60%.
- Banxico revised its inflation projections from 3.50% to 3.87% for 2024, which remains above the central bank’s 3.00% target (plus or minus 1%). The next decision will be announced on November 9 at 19:00 GMT
Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso buyers in charge though a golden-cross looms
The USD/MXN remains neutrally biased, though about to form a golden cross with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing above the 200-day SMA, each at 17.67 and 17.68, respectively. That could pave the way for further upside. However, buyers need to lift the exchange rate above the 17.70 area, so they can challenge the 20-day SMA at 17.95, ahead of the psychologically 18.00 figure.
On the flip side, look for key support levels at Monday’s low of 17.40, followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.32. A breach of the latter will expose the 17.00 figure before the pair aims to test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.62.
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0700 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD reversed its direction and turned positive on the day above 1.0700 in the American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the US Dollar and help the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2300 on modest improvement in risk mood
GBP/USD fell below 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As US stock indexes edged higher following the opening bell, however, the US Dollar erased its daily gains and allowed the pair to recover toward 1.2300.
Gold tests $1,950 as investors drop safe-haven assets Premium
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,950. Although the US Dollar struggles to find demand, improving risk mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground mid-week.
BNB price hints at rally, sizing the bullish outlook of on-chain metrics
BNB noted a spike in its development activity, social metrics and open interest over the past three months. Binance’s native token’s price is likely to rally alongside DeFi, Layer-1 blockchain tokens and altcoins in the ongoing cycle.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Disney earnings on the docket for Wednesday
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) reached a new range high on Tuesday after breaking out of a three-mong-long descending price channel last Friday. Last week saw the DJIA produce its best gain in a year at 5.07%.