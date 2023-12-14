Mexican Peso falls against US Dollar on solid US economic data ahead of Banxico decision

- The Mexican Peso remains soft ahead of the Bank of Mexico’s decision.
- Mexico’s central bank is forecasted to keep rates at 11.25%, though uncertainty looms around the tone of the statement.
- USD/MXN edged higher due to solid US Retail Sales and fewer Americans asking for unemployment claims.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) depreciates against the US Dollar (USD), losing some ground gained on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to end its tightening cycle, hinting it’s ready to cut rates in 2024. However, USD/MXN traders remain wary as the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is next with its latest decision of 2023. The exotic pair is trading at 17.38, gaining 0.83% on the day.
The Banxico is expected to keep rates unchanged at 11.25%, a level set in March 2023. Since then, Mexico’s central bank has maintained this rate level, adding to the mantra of “higher for longer.” Nevertheless, the bank statement's tone has gradually softened, saying it will keep rates higher for “some time,” while some officials commented that rate cut discussions could begin in the first quarter of the next year.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Mexican Peso awaiting Banxico for direction
- A Reuters poll showed that 22 of 23 analysts expect the Bank of Mexico would keep rates at 11.25%, while one estimates a rate cut to 11%. Banxico’s decision is due at 19:00 GMT. Annual inflation ticked up to 4.32% in November, though it didn’t dent policymakers' intentions to ease policy next year if data confirms the disinflation process.
- Meanwhile, the USD/MXN gathered some traction after strong US economic data. US Retail Sales in November rose by 0.3% MoM above estimates for a 0.1% decline.
- At the same time, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 9 jumped by 202K, less than the 220K forecast and last week’s 221K reported.
- The latest Federal Reserve’s decision to hold rates and its pivot towards easing policy in 2024 might keep the USD/MXN undermined below the 18.00 figure toward the end of the year, barring a surprise by Banxico.
- Fed officials expect to lower the federal funds rates (FFR) to 4.60% in 2024, though they remain data-dependent.
- The Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) updated by policymakers suggests the US economy would grow 2.6% in 2023, up from September’s 2.1%, while headline inflation is expected to dip below 3% from 3.3% and core to slide towards 3.2% from 3.7%,.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell's failure to push back against aggressive rate cut bets sent the Greenback plummeting to a 4-month low.
- Money market futures estimate the Fed will slash rates by 141 basis points toward the end of next year, twice the Fed’s forecasts of three 25 bps cuts.
Technical analysis: USD/MXN buyers target 100-day SMA
The USD/MXN bias remains neutral after touching yearly lows below the 17.00 figure, and since mid-September, the exchange rate has stabilized at around the 17.00-18.48 range. At the time of writing, the pair hit the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 17.40 but retreated toward the 17.30 area, with traders awaiting Banxico’s decision.
For a bearish continuation, the pair must drop below the current week’s low of 17.18, which could expose the area of 17.00-17.05, a solid support level reached in November. If those two levels are surpassed, then the pair could challenge the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.62.
On the flip side, buyers need to reclaim the 100-day SMA to challenge strong resistance at the 200-day and 50-day SMAs, at 17.53 and 17.62, respectively.
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0950 after hawkish Lagarde
EUR/USD remains strongly bid above 1.0950 on Thursday, supported by a sustained US Dollar weakness, a positive market mood and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde, following a no-rate change decision.
GBP/USD holds BoE-inspired rally near 1.2700
GBP/USD is holding gains near 1.2700, reversing from a four-month high of 1.2738 in early American trading. The pair, however, stays afloat amid a broad US Dollar weakness and the hawkish BoE pause. The BoE left the key rate unchanged at 5.25% but offered no pivot.
Gold price holds higher ground near $2,040 as USD and yields stretch lower
Having dropped below $2,030 following upbeat US economic data, Gold price is retesting $2,040 in the American morning. The dovish Fed pivot continues to weigh on the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields.
Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan
Analysts at the Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said in a research note that they believe Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2024, The Block reports.
A hawkish BoE followed by an uneventful ECB announcement
The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both left rates on hold on Thursday but unlike following the announcement of their counterparts in the US, there were no fireworks.