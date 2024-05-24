Mexican Peso continues decline on geopolitical tensions

- The Mexican Peso weakens in most pairs on increased risk aversion.
- The Peso fell against the US Dollar after strong US economic data strengthened the buck on Thursday.
- USD/MXN could be in a new short-term uptrend after breaking above a trendline.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) declines in most pairs on Friday as widespread risk aversion, on the back of geopolitical concerns, disproportionately weigh on the Peso, a risk-on currency.
More specifically, MXN recently weakened against the US Dollar, threatening to reverse the Peso’s short-term trend, after a slew of positive economic data from the US further delayed the time the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to lower interest rates, supporting the Greenback.
USD/MXN is trading at 16.70 at the time of writing, EUR/MXN is trading at 18.11 and GBP/MXN at 21.25.
Mexican Peso falls on geopolitical risk and US data
The Mexican Peso loses ground on Friday as the news that China has started a second day of war games around Taiwan ratchets up geopolitical tensions. The news added to reports of a continued escalation in conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.
US data released on Thursday showed a surprise rise in US preliminary Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for May – especially in Services sector – and led to a substantial fall in the MXN against the USD.
The US data came after the release of hawkish Fed meeting Minutes from the April 30-May 1 meeting, in which policymakers repeated their mantra that more work needed to be done to bring down inflation and even discussed the possibility of hiking rates.
Bank of Mexico releases meeting Minutes
Mexican data released on Thursday mostly came out in line with estimates, but the Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed a surprise upward revision to 0.3% on a quarter-on-quarter basis compared to the 0.2% previous estimate. This temporarily boosted the Mexican Peso in its pairs.
The release of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) May meeting Minutes showed most policymakers continued to see upside risks to inflation despite data showing core inflation continuing to decline. Persistent inflation in the Services sector was seen as a key stumbling block to inflation falling to Banxico’s 3.0% target.
The Minutes showed the decision to keep interest rates at 11.00% was unanimous.
In its concluding statements, Banxico’s Governing Board said: “challenges and risks prevail, which requires monetary policy to continue being managed prudently.”
Adding, “With this decision, the monetary policy stance remains restrictive and will continue being conducive to the convergence of inflation to the 3% target in the forecast horizon.”
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN breaks above trendline and continues rising
USD/MXN – or the number of Pesos that can be bought with one US Dollar – rises after breaking above the trendline for the April-May decline. This could possible indicate the pair is now in a short-term uptrend, favoring long positions over shorts.
USD/MXN 4-hour Chart
A break above Thursday’s high at 16.76 would confirm a continuation of the young uptrend to a possible target at the previous range lows around 16.85.
Given the medium and long-term trends are bearish, however, there remains a high risk of the short-term trend reversing and the pair continuing lower.
A decisive break below the grey trendline for the up move at roughly 16.68 would bring the short-term uptrend into doubt and possibly signal the resumption of more downside.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)
The Gross Domestic Product released by INEGI is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Mexico. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Peso, while a negative trend is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0850 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD gains traction and rises toward 1.0850 on Friday. The improvement seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength and helps the pair erase a portion of its weekly losses.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2700 after downbeat UK Retail Sales-led dip
GBP/USD staged a rebound and stabilized above 1.2700 after dropping to a weekly low below 1.2680 in the early European session in response to the disappointing UK Retail Sales data. The USD struggles to find demand on upbeat risk mood and allows the pair to hold its ground.
Gold pares losses on mounting geopolitical concerns
Gold puts in a temporary floor under the recent sell-off on Friday, trading a quarter of a percent higher at around the $2,330s, as a combination of market and geopolitical concerns lead investors to seek solace in its safe-haven qualities.
Dogecoin inspiration Kabosu dies, leaving legacy of $22.86 billion market cap meme coin behind
Kabosu, the popular Shiba Inu dog that inspired the logo of the largest meme coin by market capitalization, Dogecoin (DOGE), died early on Friday after losing her fight to leukemia and liver disease.
Waning reflation appetite?
The week hasn’t been pleasant for the market bulls. On Wednesday, the FOMC minutes showed the disturbing truth that ‘many’ Fed members wondered whether keeping the rates ‘high for longer’ was sufficiently restrictive to tame inflation.