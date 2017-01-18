Market wrap up, data largely ignored - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that decent data in both Europe and the US, confirming gradually lifting inflation pressures, was largely ignored by the market.

Key Quotes:

"USD strength was the overriding feature of the night’s trading. In bond markets, European core market 10-year yields were up 3-4bp, while US 10-year yields are up 6bps at the time of writing. Equities were mixed in the European session, although the Euro Stoxx 50 posted a modest gain (+0.3%).

US equities are trading sideways. In commodities, oil is weaker, with WTI for near-term delivery down 2.2% on comments from the head of the IEA predicting a rebound in US supply. Gold is holding above $1,210, but is down about 0.4% at the time of writing."