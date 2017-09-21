Market event risks - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered the key event risks ahead.

Key Quotes:

"Euro Area: ECB President Draghi gives a keynote speech followed by a student roundtable/dialogue in Dublin. Vice President Constancio chairs a panel “Macroprudential policy beyond banking”.

US: Fedspeak includes Williams in a press conference following an SNB event, and George and Kaplan speak at the Dallas/Kansas City Fed “Global Oil Supply & Demand: Prospects for Greater Balance” Conference.

Canada: Aug CPI was last at an annual rate of 1.2%. While inflation is below the target mid-point of 2%, it is expected to firm with further reductions in the economy’s spare capacity.

Flash PMIs are released for the US and Europe. Through 2017, they have indicated a solid expansion in manufacturing and services which have coincided with an uplift in global growth.

NZ: the general election is held on Sat 23 September. Voting closes at 7pm NZT, and the results of most votes will be available that evening. Polls have indicated a close race."