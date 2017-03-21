Mark Carney’s speech Live Stream - BOE Press Conference Today



Mark Carney is expected to give a press conference following the release of February's inflation figures in the UK on 'Banking Standards Board: Worthy of Trust? Law, ethics and culture in banking panel discussion', in London at 10.30h.





Key Notes:



GBP/USD bid after CPI



Spot gained extra traction after UK’s inflation figures tracked by the CPI showed consumer prices rose at an annualized 2.3% during last month, up from January’s 1.8% and above initial estimates for a 2.1% gain. On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.7% vs. 0.5% forecasted.



Further releases saw Core CPI up 2.0% on a yearly basis and Public Sector Net Borrowing shrinking to nearly £1.1 billion in February.