Marathon Digital Holdings price news: Will MARA stock go up? Key technical levels

MARA falls in sympathy with Bitcoin's weekend slump.

MARA finished Monday a sharp 8% lower.

MARA technical indicators giving bearish signals.

Marathon Digital Holdings is a cryptocurrency mining company that was formerly called Marathon Patent Group. MARA has two main areas of operation. Montana in the US where it operates a data centre and also MARA operates from a site in North Dakota where it has bitcoin mining machines in operation.

MARA stock forecast

MARA is then obviously highly correlated to the price of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in particular. however MARA has a much higher volatility than Bitcoin, now that is some achievement. As we can see from the chart below since the start of January 2021, so a mere quarter ago, Bitcoin has appreciated nearly 64% while MARA is up by 161%.

Bitcoin suffered over the weekend as rumours swirled on Twitter and other social media sites that US regulators were about to investigate cryptocurrency use in criminal activities. Turkey also did not help the crypto sector by announcing a ban on cryptocurrency use.

Marathon Digital Holdings, despite Monday's steep fall, still has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion. Based on revenue of $4.38 million! That is some multiple. In 2019 MARA had revenue of $1.19 million! MARA has not turned a profit since 2016. So clearly this stock is way overvalued fundamentally. So do not invest for the long term. But not all trades are for the long term, short term momentum traders just want something that is moving and MARA certainly fits that requirement.

The daily chart for MARA is currently giving a more bearish outlook as the MACD and Directional Movement Index (DMI) crossed over on April 14.

MARA is currently sitting on trendline support extending across all major recent lows. A break of this trend is a further negative and confirmation would come with breaching $28.22 and ending the series of higher lows. A break of this would have also resulted in the 100-day moving average being broken, another negative. Given the 9 and 21-day moving averages have already been broken and that they are crossing means the short term trend is definitely more bearish. Taking short positions looking for a break of the trend line or taking a short position on a pullback to the 50-day moving average can be used as entry positions. In both cases breaking back above the 50-day moving average should end the trade so use a stop just above.

Given the recent short squeezes across many retail meme stocks the best way to take bearish positions is to use options as these limit the downside and avoid short squeeze issues. With MARA volatility and volume dropping option put prices will also have reduced.

For those looking to take long positions, one can be taken at the trend line support ($34) with a tight stop on a break of this. The first target would be the 50 day MA and then the 9 and 21 day MA's followed by ultimate resistance at $56.64. Further long positions can be tried at the 100 day moving average support ($29.61) again with a tight stop on a break of this.

