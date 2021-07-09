Malaysia: Unemployment rate dropped to March 2020 levels – UOB

“Despite the national jobless rate hitting a 14-month low in May, it remains higher than the prepandemic levels. In fact, we expect the overall unemployment rate to shift gear and retrace higher in the coming months given a more stringent lockdown imposed and broader list of business closures in Jun-Jul. Any extension of the FMCO/EMCO beyond mid-Jul, heightened pandemic risks, and delays in achieving vaccination rate target set under the National Recovery Plan would further hinder the labour market and economic recovery. We maintain our 2021 year-end unemployment rate forecast at 4.5% (BNM forecast: 4.0%-5.0%; end-2020: 4.8%).”

“Total employment hit an all-time high at 15.37m persons in May, after gaining for the sixth consecutive month by 18.8k or 0.1% from 15.35m persons in Apr (+22.7k or +0.1% m/m). The hiring momentum was mainly driven by higher employment in the services and manufacturing sectors.”

“Malaysia’s unemployment rate dipped for the fourth straight month to 4.5% in May (from 4.6% in Apr), marking the lowest level since Mar 2020. This came amid the re-implementation of a nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0) during the month, but before a more stringent lockdown (FMCO) in Jun and Enhanced MCO (EMCO) in several states including Klang Valley in July. The number of unemployed people fell 14.6k or 2.0% m/m to 728.1k (Apr: -10.5k or -1.4% m/m to 742.7m persons), while the labour force participation rate eased to 68.5% (Apr: 68.6%).”

