Malaysia pumps in extra fiscal stimulus – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting reviewed the latest announcements by the Malaysian government.
Key Quotes
“The government announced additional initiatives under the “KITA PRIHATIN” package worth MYR 10bn on 23 Sep. This is in addition to the PRIHATIN, PRIHATIN SME Plus, and PENJANA measures announced in Mar-Jun worth MYR 295bn. Since then, there were also enhancements to electricity subsidies, extension of loan moratorium and repayment assistance on targeted basis to support the recovery and stimulate the economy. With the latest announcement, this brings the total fiscal package to ~MYR 305bn-310bn or 21% of GDP.”
“New measures announced are: 1) Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) 2.0 with MYR 7bn of additional cash aid; 2) Wage Subsidy Program 2.0 worth MYR 2.4bn to extend the wage support measures until end-Dec that will benefit 1.3 million employees; and 3) MYR 0.6bn of Special Prihatin Grant 2.0 for micro businesses.”
“We think these measures would be partly funded by unutilized allocations from other initiatives and possibly financed under Budget 2021 given that some of the measures carry through into Jan 2021. This will help cap the 2020 fiscal deficit target under 6.5% of GDP. The debt-to-GDP ceiling has been raised to 60% (from 55% previously), leaving room for additional MYR 75bn of government borrowings to fund the initiatives.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand
EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
Gold rebounds to $1875 as US dollar retreats from two-month high
Gold trades higher above $1870, having recovered nearly $30 from two-month lows. The bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday.
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook
WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...