Reuters reports that Mainland China reported 6 new coronavirus cases as of end-April 23, down from 10 reported a day earlier, putting the total number of COVID-19 infections at 82,804.
China's National Health Commission said in a statement on Friday that 2 of the new cases were so-called imported ones involving travellers from overseas.
There were 6 such imported cases reported a day earlier.
Number of new asymptomatic patients, those infected with the virus but not exhibiting symptoms, rose to 34 from 27 reported a day earlier. COVID-19 death toll for mainland China remained unchanged at 4,632.
Meanwhile, the data is being updated, but yesterday's new cases had only risen 2.5% which is the slowest rate this month. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, since 31 December 2019 and as of 23 April 2020, 2 588 068 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 182 808 deaths.
Source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
