Lucid Group Stock Price and Forecast: Is LCID stock going to $20?

- Lucid Group falls over 3% on Thursday as CPI spikes.
- More losses are likely for growth stocks after more Fed hikes are priced in.
- LCID fails to break the 200-day moving average.
Lucid Group (LCID) suffered on Thursday as growth stocks once again look to be on the back foot. This was not stock specific but rather a further reinforcement of the growth stock exodus this year. To recap, the CPI number on Thursday showed continued growth in US inflation. Even more worrying was the broadening of inflation out into practically every sector of the economy now. Core food prices are rising, and consumers have little way to avoid inflation now. Previous high reading were driven by energy and some large ticket items, such as used cars and big technology items, but inflation is spreading now.
Lucid Group Stock News
This CPI reading yesterday immediately saw Fed funds futures price in an 80% chance of a 50bps rate hike by the Fed at its next meeting in March. This too had an immediate effect on tech and growth stocks, which were universally marked down. Lucid had no chance in this environment. All EV stocks suffered with only Rivian bucking the trend, but this too will likely soon follow the others lower. There was some hope on Thursday as the Biden administration announced a $5 billion, five-year program of investment in US EV charging infrastructure.
Lucid Group Stock Forecast
$30 remains resistance, and that is unlikely to be tested any time soon. There is small support at $26, but the real test is at $24. There is huge volume down here, which should at least slow things down. A break much lower, and $20 will be an obvious taget. $20 is also the last of the volume. Below there is a huge volume gap. That could make things get ugly. Below $30 Lucid is bearish in our view, and the 200-day at $29 is also adding to the importance of this resistance area.
LCID 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1400 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1380 in the early European session on Friday but managed to stage a rebound. With the greenback losing its bullish momentum amid retreating US Treasury bond yields, the pair is trading above 1.1400. Investors eye UOM Consumer Sentiment Index data and the Fed's Monetary Policy Report.
GBP/USD gains traction, climbs toward 1.3600
GBP/USD continues to edge higher toward 1.3600 as the dollar is having a difficult time building on CPI-inspired gains. US stocks futures indexes have recovered from session lows, pointing to an improving market mood ahead of UoM Consumer Sentiment data.
Gold climbs back above $1,830 level amid retreating bond yields
Gold reversed an intraday dip and stalled the overnight pullback from over a two-week high. The risk-off mood was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven metal.
BTC to confirm bullish outlook under one condition
Bitcoin price is at an inflection point of its recent uptrend and is likely to reverse and establish a directional bias. If BTC sets a higher low, there is a good chance the rally will continue; else, investors can expect a steep correction.
AMC Entertainment corrects from monthly tops on inflation woes
NYSE: AMC shares witnessed a correction from monthly highs of $20.96, giving away all of its intraday gains to end Thursday lower by 1.85%. The hotter US inflation-led risk-off trading on WS fuelled the corrective pullback in the AMC stock.