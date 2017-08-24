Litecoin market cap is the 5th largest among cryptocurrencies

Increased support from Southeast Asian desks has boosted Litecoin’s market capitalization to the 5th largest among the cryptocurrencies.

Litecoin market cap currently stands at $2.6 billion. As per coinmarketcap.com, the virtual currency has shed 2.99% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $50.53.

The wires are also reporting that the crypto currency will now be will be accepted as a form of payment at online retailer Overstock.com.