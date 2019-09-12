Leaked documents shows EU looking to grant another Brexit extension - BI

Citing a leaked government document, Business Insider today reported that the European Union was preparing to grant the United Kingdom a third delay to Brexit.

"The resolution, which is due to be approved by the European Parliament next week, says an extension should be offered in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit," Business Insider wrote. "One member of the Parliament's Brexit Steering group says she believes an extension will be offered, following a meeting with chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored this article and was last up 0.1% on the day at 1.2338.