LCID Stock News: Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV reverses as Tesla drags down EV stocks

Don’t look now, but Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) is also having issues with its driver-assist system. Shares of Nio tumbled by 5.83% on Monday on the news of another fatal accident that involved its self-driving technology. The news comes alongside Tesla’s, and the entire electric vehicle sector is paying the price for it. Autonomous driving is thought to be the next frontier for automakers, but the issues these companies continue to see may be putting a halt to the technology in the minds of investors.

Of course, one of these companies is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as has been much publicized on social media by CEO Elon Musk. On Monday, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration officially started an investigation into several models of Tesla’s vehicles that offer the system. This includes over 765,000 of Tesla’s Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles and will investigate eleven different crashes that were believed to have involved Tesla’s driver-assist system. Shares of Tesla were down 4.3% on the news during Monday’s session.

NASDAQ:LCID has continued its downward trend that truthfully has been hitting the stock since it peaked at $64.86 in February. On Monday, shares of LCID fell a further 2.77% to close the trading day at $22.83. While Lucid has yet to report an official date for when its first deliveries will hit customers, the company should probably think about double checking its driver-assist system before launch. The issue has been giving numerous companies problems including some of the more established automakers around the world.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.