LCID Stock news: Lucid Group Inc inches higher as it announces Canadian expansion

As Tesla goes, so too does the EV sector. Shares of Tesla were up 3.02% on Friday as the price surged into the weekend. Tesla finishes the week 7% higher than when it started, and much of that has to do with anticipation for its earnings call next week. Ironically, Barclays released a bearish price target for Tesla on Friday, which has a 12-month forecast for $300. This price represents an increase from the analyst’s previous price target of $230, but still implies a 60% tumble from Friday’s closing price.

Lucid made a major announcement on Friday regarding the first signs of sales expansion outside of the United States. The first retail sales studio will be established in Vancouver, BC, where Lucid Air sedans will go on sale for a retail price of $105,000 CDN . Further locations will be built in the future, with the next one being built in Toronto with a scheduled opening date in 2022.

NASDAQ:LCID managed to eke out a gain this week, as the company continues to inch towards completing production and delivering its first fleet of vehicles. Shares of LCID gained 0.29% and closed the trading session at $24.08. It was a bullish day for the electric vehicle sector as stocks likely traded higher in sympathy to the much anticipated Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earnings call next week. Shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) were up 3.88%, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) jumped by 8.62%, and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) surged by 4.04% during the session. XPeng’s particularly large jump was due to the fact that the company was just named the world’s most sustainable car company for the second straight year.

