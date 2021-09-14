LCID Stock News: Lucid Group Inc edges higher despite bearish analyst price target

In other electric vehicle news , the Chinese government has finally focussed its regulatory crosshairs on the EV sector. The CCP has notably been cracking down on tech companies over the past few months, but EV makers have more or less been left alone. Now, the government is calling for consolidation amongst EV makers in the country , which could have a lingering effect on companies like Nio, XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). It will be interesting to see if the companies will comply with the request, and how it will affect companies like Lucid who may one day look to enter the market.

The big news for Lucid investors on Monday was noted electric vehicle analyst Adam Jonas initiating coverage of Lucid’s stock. Jonas is known for his bullish takes on Tesla, so it is interesting to see that he opened Lucid’s coverage with an ‘underweight’ rating . He also gave an underwhelming price target of $12.00, which represents a near 50% downside from Monday’s closing price. Other notable price targets from Jonas include $900.00 for Tesla, $80.00 for General Motors (NYSE:GM), and a $90.00 bull case for Fisker (NYSE:FSR).

NASDAQ:LCID investors were unfazed on Monday, when a prominent investment firm initiated coverage of the stock. Shares of LCID climbed higher by 0.65% to close the trading day at $20.06 . It was an interesting day all around for the electric vehicle sector, which saw modest gains by the closing bell. Growth stocks struggled on Monday, as the NASDAQ lagged the broader markets, bogged down by weakness in the mega-cap tech stocks. Still, a nice run into the close saw Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gain 0.91% and Nio (NYSE:NIO) add 1.08%, after both trading lower to start the day.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.