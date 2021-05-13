Kuroda warns of economic uncertainty amid pandemic curbs

Reuters reported that the ''Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday warned of lingering uncertainty over the country's economic outlook, as the services sector remains under state-of-emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.''
Key notes
Kuroda says japan's economy remains in severe situation but picking up as a trend;
Says sectors offering face-to-face services under pressure due to state of emergency curbs, increase in covid infections;
Says uncertainty exists over japan's economic outlook;
Says japan's economic activity to remain below pre-pandemic levels for time being;
Says important to maintain steps to respond to pandemic's impact on economy.
