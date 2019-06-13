Kudlow speaking LIVE: We are draining the international global trading rules swamp

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is speaking live in a fireside chat on the U.S. economy and the trade policy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Considering the recent return of risk-off on the back off the USA's continued pursuit of international trade reform, this is extremely harmonious to the current market theme and should be noted - The U.S. is not about to wrap things up and we are n for a long ride - supporting the upside in such assets as gold.

Kudlow says that the overall economic burden of the trade war will shift more to China than U.S.

Key comments

We are doing trade negotiations around the world.

We are not isolated.

We are talking and they are coming our way.

We are not going to leave this .

. Either you want change or you don't.

Trump is a risk taker - So far I think it has paid off.

We are draining the international global trading rules swamp

I'm a free market guy.

Regarding China, institutionally as a nation - they are on the wrong side of history.

Overall economic burden of trade war will shift more to China than US.

Riots in Hong Kong is an example of what is wrong.

We will win this battle.

I'm taking the long view.

Government controlism doesn't work.

Fed went too far in the 4th quarter - the bond market shows that.

