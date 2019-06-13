Kudlow speaking LIVE: We are draining the international global trading rules swamp

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow is speaking live in a fireside chat on the U.S. economy and the trade policy at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Considering the recent return of risk-off on the back off the USA's continued pursuit of international trade reform, this is extremely harmonious to the current market theme and should be noted - The U.S. is not about to wrap things up and we are n for a long ride - supporting the upside in such assets as gold.
Kudlow says that the overall economic burden of the trade war will shift more to China than U.S.
Key comments
- We are doing trade negotiations around the world.
- We are not isolated.
- We are talking and they are coming our way.
- We are not going to leave this.
- Either you want change or you don't.
- Trump is a risk taker - So far I think it has paid off.
- We are draining the international global trading rules swamp
- I'm a free market guy.
- Regarding China, institutionally as a nation - they are on the wrong side of history.
- Overall economic burden of trade war will shift more to China than US.
- Riots in Hong Kong is an example of what is wrong.
- We will win this battle.
- I'm taking the long view.
- Government controlism doesn't work.
- Fed went too far in the 4th quarter - the bond market shows that.
Watch Live
