- New Zealand jobs data comes in mixed and the Kiwi keeps the range.
- The unemployment rate misses expectations, higher by 4.2% vs 4.1% expected.
According to the latest data released by Statistics New Zealand, New Zealand’s (NZ) Unemployment Rate arrived at 4.2% in Q3 vs. 4.1% expectations and 3.9% last. Meanwhile, the Employment Change came in at 0.2% vs. 0.3% expected and 0.8% previous.
Additionally, Labor Cost Index (YoY) matched 2.3% consensus while Participation Rate surpassed 70.3% expectations, coming in at 70.4%.
Further Details:
Average hourly earnings: +0.6% vs. expected 1.0%, 1.1% prior.
Private wages including overtime: +0.6% vs. expected 0.6%, 0.8% last.
Private wages excluding overtime: +0.6% vs. expected 0.6%, 0.8% previous.
The Kiwi dollar was left unimpressed by the mixed NZ Q3 jobs data, leaving the NZD/USD pair in the red below the 0.64 handle. The spot is currently extending the recent downside, printing fresh session lows near 0.6370 region, losing -0.45% on the day.
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in New Zealand. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZ dollar, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
