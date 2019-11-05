New Zealand jobs data comes in mixed and the Kiwi keeps the range.

The unemployment rate misses expectations, higher by 4.2% vs 4.1% expected.

According to the latest data released by Statistics New Zealand, New Zealand’s (NZ) Unemployment Rate arrived at 4.2% in Q3 vs. 4.1% expectations and 3.9% last. Meanwhile, the Employment Change came in at 0.2% vs. 0.3% expected and 0.8% previous.

Additionally, Labor Cost Index (YoY) matched 2.3% consensus while Participation Rate surpassed 70.3% expectations, coming in at 70.4%.

Further Details:

Average hourly earnings: +0.6% vs. expected 1.0%, 1.1% prior.

Private wages including overtime: +0.6% vs. expected 0.6%, 0.8% last.

Private wages excluding overtime: +0.6% vs. expected 0.6%, 0.8% previous.

The Kiwi dollar was left unimpressed by the mixed NZ Q3 jobs data, leaving the NZD/USD pair in the red below the 0.64 handle. The spot is currently extending the recent downside, printing fresh session lows near 0.6370 region, losing -0.45% on the day.

About the Employment Change

The Employment Change released by the Statistics New Zealand is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in New Zealand. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZ dollar, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).