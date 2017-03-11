Key events for next week - Danske Bank

We are heading for a very quiet week with no big movers in the US or Europe while in the UK, Brexit negotiations will continue on Thursday, explained analysts from Danske Bank.

Key Quotes:

“In the US, we have a very quiet week ahead of us (in terms of economic data releases) and none of the releases is likely to attract great market attention. President Donald Trump is on an 11-day trip to Asia, as part of which he is visiting, among other countries, South Korea and China.”

“In the euro area, no real market movers are scheduled for release next week. Secondtier data due includes Sentix investor confidence for November.”

“In the UK, next week is set to be quiet in terms of economic data releases. However, we note that Brexit negotiations resume on Thursday and Friday. EU leaders have said there has not been ‘sufficient progress’ in order to move negotiations from phase one to phase two (future relationship), especially due to the disagreement on the divorce bill. Both sides hope they can conclude the first phase at the EU summit in December but the divorce bill remains the biggest hurdle.”

