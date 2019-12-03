Politico reports that Kamala Harris is dropping out of the 2020 US presidential race, she told staff on a call Tuesday stating that she will release a video momentarily announcing her plans.
Background
On paper, Kamala Harris was a strong candidate for the Democratic nomination but her persistent backtracking in campaign tactics ultimately lead to her downfall – she was asking people to have faith in her judgment, while she herself appeared to not trust her own judgment. She had been predicted to boost turnout among women and African Americans, a relatively fresh face, with access to a big network of California donors.
