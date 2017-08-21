JPY: Persistent strength against the greenback - BBH

JPY: Persistent strength against the greenback - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
The dollar fell against the yen for the past three sessions and the two days of gains at the start of the week lifted the dollar to JPY111, the high seen earlier this month, and those gains interrupted a four-day decline of the previous week, notes the analysis team at BBH.
Key Quotes
“By the end of the week, the greenback was flirting the lower end of the range since last November. The dollar reached JPY108.60 before the weekend. The low from April was near JPY108.10 and the low in June was near JPY108.85. The JPY107.85 area corresponds to the 61.8% retracement of the rally since the spike low last November (~JPY101.20). In terms of a correction of the entire Abenomics era move, the JPY106.60 area is the 38.2% retracement.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.