JPY Futures: stays within a consolidative phase

In light of advanced data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest rose marginally by 369 contracts on Friday. On the other hand, volume dropped for the second session in a row, this time by around 6.6K contracts.

USD/JPY remains sidelined between 108.00 and 109.00

The lack of a clear direction is expected to continue in USD/JPY, at least in the near term and amidst the absence of relevant catalysts in the markets. Supporting this view emerge the erratic performance in both open interest and volume in the Japanese safe haven.