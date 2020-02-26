According to flash data for JPY futures markets from CME Group, open interest and volume rose by around 29.4K contracts and nearly 36.8K contracts, respectively, on Tuesday.

USD/JPY: Still room for extra decline

USD/JPY dropped for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, fading further last week’s spike to tops beyond 112.00 the figure. Increasing open interest and volume in combination with the advance in the Japanese safe haven carry the potential to keep the downside pressure in the pair unchanged in the very near-term.