According to advanced readings from CME Group for JPY futures markets, open interest shrunk for the fourth session in a row on Monday, this time by around 1.8K contracts. On the other hand, volume extended the uptrend and increased by almost 30K contracts.
USD/JPY now targets the 200-day SMA near 108.30
The correction lower in USD/JPY appears to have met support near the 101.00 mark so far. Shrinking open interest in the safe haven yen leaves extra gains somewhat limited, allowing for the continuation of the rebound, at least in the short-term horizon.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falling to around 1.1350 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has fallen to around 1.1350 as the market mood improves after a market massacre on Monday. Optimism about US fiscal stimulus and other factors are pushing yields and the dollar higher.
USD/JPY surges by around 200 pips amid better market mood
USD/JPY has pared some of its deep losses as the market mood improves amid Chinese optimism on curbing coronavirus and President Trump's tax cut promises. Japanese PM is preparing steps to aid the economy as well.
GBP/USD pressured closer to 1.30 amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.30 as the dollar bounces back after the coronavirus-related crash on Monday. Concerns about post-Brexit negotiations and uncertainty about the UK budget also weigh.
Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion
Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.