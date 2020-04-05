The Johns Hopkins data reports US COVID-19 cases reach 1 In 1,000 infected, and it is expected that this week will b a high death toll, according to US President Donald Trump.

“There will be a lot of death,” Trump said at the White House, where he and other American officials depicted some parts of the United States as climbing toward the peaks of their crises, while warning that new hot spots were emerging in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, DC.

Over 8,000 people have died so far in the US but the White House has said its projections show that at least 100,000 people could die because of the virus.

Dr. Deborah Birx has said that "the next two weeks are extraordinarily important,” and, "this is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe and that means everybody doing the six-feet distancing, washing their hands.”

