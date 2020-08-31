Japan’s Suga: PM Abe and US Pres. Trump agree to cooperate on coronavirus vaccine development

During a telephonic conversation between Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump, both the leaders agreed to cooperate on the development of the coronavirus vaccine, noted Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday.

Additional takeaways

“Abe told Trump policy of strengthening the Japan-US Alliance will be unchanged even after his departure.”

“Japan would like to cooperate closely with the US on Japan's new missile defence strategy.”