Ex-Defence Minister Ishiba leads the race for next Japan Prime Minister – Opinion polls

According to the latest opinion polls conducted over the weekend, former Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba leads the race to be the next Prime Minister. PM Shinzo Abe resigned abruptly last Friday due to worsening health issues.
Key findings
“Kyodo News Survey showed that Ishiba has about 34% of the public’s support, more than double the 14% for Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the second most popular choice.”
“A Nikkei/TV Tokyo poll showed Ishiba with 28% support, followed by current Defence Minister Taro Kono with 15%. Suga came in fourth place with 11%.”
Japan’s public broadcaster, NHK, said that the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election is likely to take place around Sept. 13 to 15.
USD/JPY stabilizes around mid-105s
After the sharp sell-off seen on Friday, USD/JPY has stabilized around mid-105s. The spot hit a daily high of 105.80 and a low of 105.30. The risk-on rally in the Asian equities is boding well for the major.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD heads back towards 0.7380 on upbeat Chinese PMIs
AUD/USD regains the bullish momentum and looks to retest the multi-month highs of 0.7382 after upbeat China's NBS Manufacturing and Services PMIs and mixed Australian macro news. The risk-on rally in the Asian stocks offsets the Sino-Australian tensions.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 105.50 after early volatile moves
Having witnessed good two-way businesses in early trades, USD/JPY stabilizes around 105.50, as the risk-tone remains positive. S&P 500 futures refreshing record highs while the Asian equities trade at 2.5-year tops. Broad dollar weakness caps the upside.
Gold: Eyes next two barriers after $1976 resistance tested
Gold (XAU/USD) tested the critical $1976 resistance while hovering near the highest levels in two weeks on Monday. The dovish Fed narrative, which implied that a period of low-interest rates would extend, continues to benefit the non-yielding gold.
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018. Asian stocks jumped to 29-month highs on Monday, extending the preceding week's 2.8% rally. According to Reuters, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5% to reach its highest since March 2018.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.