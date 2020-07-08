Japan’s Suga: Further easing on July 10 will proceed as planned

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday, the further easing of restrictions on July 10 will proceed as planned.

This comes despite the rise in the number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo, with the capital having reported new cases above 100 mark for the sixth straight day on Tuesday.

Suga’s comments contradict Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura’s, as he said earlier today that the govt “needs to deal with coronavirus countermeasures with a sense of urgency.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is consolidating the latest leg up below 107.70, awaiting fresh impetus to take out the 108 barrier. The risk sentiment remains slightly upbeat in Asia this Wednesday.