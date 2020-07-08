Japan’s Nishimura: Need to deal with coronavirus countermeasures with a sense of urgency

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a statement on Wednesday, expressed his concerns on the rising number of new coronavirus cases in the country.

Key quotes

“Need to deal with coronavirus countermeasures with a sense of urgency.”

“Untraceable cases among older people are gradually rising. “

On Tuesday, Nishimura said that the government plans to use the domestic demand to revive the economic growth after April-May decline,

Market reaction

The yen is little changed on the above comments, as USD/JPY continues to challenge highs near 107.70, with eyes on the 108 handle amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures.

S&P 500: Futures part ways from Wall Street despite grim headlines