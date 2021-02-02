Japan's Suga: Extending state of emergency for 10 prefectures until March 7

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Tuesday that they have decided to extend the state of emergency for 10 prefectures until March 7, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"State of emergency not extended for Tochigi."

"Emergency could be lifted early in prefectures where situation improves."

"We aim to push daily cases below 500 in Tokyo."

"We will financially support hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients."

"We plan to start vaccinations in mid-February."

"We will expand loans for people in need due to coronavirus crisis."

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair edged slightly higher and was last seen posting small daily gains at 105.00.