Japan’s Seko officially confirms Abe's resignation as prime minister

Hiroshige Sekō, a lawmaker from Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Japan’s ruling party, officially confirmed Shinzo Abe's resignation as prime minister.

Additional quotes

“Abe has told LDP lawmakers that he is stepping down.”

“The next prime minister will be decided by LDP election.”

“It is important that Abe's successor continues with the current path.”

Markets are still awaiting the official press conference due to be addressed by PM Abe for the confirmation.

USD/JPY in lows

The safe-haven yen remains strongly bid amid fresh concerns on the Japanese political scenario, with USD/JPY meandering near daily lows of 106.14, down 0.32% on the day.

The spot reversed an uptick to 106.94 following the Abe news.