Japan’s Nishimura: Will consider policy support for economy based on outcome of US-Japan trade talks

Japanese new Economy Minister Nishimura was on the wires last hour, via Reuters, noting that his government will do utmost to support economy eyeing next month's scheduled sales tax hike.

Global economy moves at high speed, want to support measures to promote the fourth industrial revolution in Japan.

Will consider policy support for domestic economy depending on the outcome of US-Japan trade negotiations.

Economy is no longer in deflation, want to make sure that's not turned back.

Have to be vigilant regarding weakness in external conditions and exports.

US-Japan trade deal should be wrapped up this month.