Japan’s Nishimura: No change to view that economy is recovering

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, as he makes some comments on varied topics.

Key Quotes:

"I hope the UK will join Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after leaving the EU."

"I hope China will conduct economic activity within new, 21st century rules."

"No change to view that economy is recovering."

"US-China tensions have weighed on global demand, which has impacted Japanese production."

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair keeps its recovery mode intact from 108.36 lows, but the further upside appears to lack momentum amid fresh US-China political tensions concerning the Hong Kong human rights bill.