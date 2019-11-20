Japan’s Nishimura: No change to view that economy is recovering

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, as he makes some comments on varied topics.
Key Quotes:
"I hope the UK will join Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after leaving the EU."
"I hope China will conduct economic activity within new, 21st century rules."
"No change to view that economy is recovering."
"US-China tensions have weighed on global demand, which has impacted Japanese production."
Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair keeps its recovery mode intact from 108.36 lows, but the further upside appears to lack momentum amid fresh US-China political tensions concerning the Hong Kong human rights bill.
