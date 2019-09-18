Japan’s Motegi: Wants confirmation that no additional auto tariffs will be imposed in US trade talks

Reuters is out with the recent comments from the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, as he reiterates that Japan wants confirmation that no additional auto tariffs will be imposed in the US trade talks.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

This comes ahead of the meeting between the US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly (UNGA) next week.

The above headlines have little to no impact on the market mood that remains fragile ahead of the FOMC decision. Meanwhile, USD/JPY stocks to its range around 108.20 levels.