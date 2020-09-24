Japan’s Govt maintains economic assessment, upgrades view on exports and output

In its September economic report, the Japanese maintained its overall assessment of the economy while upgrading its view on exports and output.
Key takeaways
Still sees the economy in a severe situation.
Upgraded its views on exports and factory output for a third straight month and raised its assessment on the employment situation for the first time since January 2018.
Downgraded its view on consumer spending for the first time in five months, saying it was “picking up” - as in the August report - but adding that it remained weak, along with business spending.
Separately, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that he feels consumers' willingness to spend is solid.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the tension in financial and capital markets due to coronavirus outbreak has eased, as cited by a government official.
Market reaction
USD/JPY trades listless around 105.40, awaiting a fresh impetus from the US Jobless Claims data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month lows below 1.1650
EUR/USD renews two-month lows below 1.1650, as disappointing German IFO Survey adds to the growth concerns. The risk-off mood further fuels the US dollar's haven demand across the board. Eyes on US Jobless Claims, Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700, eyes on Sunak, Bailey
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2700, as UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to unveil a new wage scheme to support the coronavirus-hit economy. US dollar’s demand amid risk-off mood limits the cable's upside. BOE Bailey’s speech also in focus.
Gold struggles near two-month lows, around $1950 area
Gold remained under some selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The prevalent USD buying continued weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to lend any support or stall the ongoing bearish trajectory.
Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.