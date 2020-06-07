Japan's GDP Q1, QoQ: -0.6% vs -0.5% expected, yen stable

Japan's Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter (Q1, QoQ) arrived -0.6% vs -0.5% expected, the yen was stable on the release.

Japan Jan-March revised real GDP -0.6% QoQ (prelim -0.9%, Reuters poll -0.5%).

Japan Jan-March revised real GDP annualised -2.2% (prelim -3.4%, poll -2.1%).

Japan Jan-March revised capex +1.9% QoQ (prelim -0.5%, poll +1.4%).

Japan Jan-March revised private consumption -0.8% QoQ (prelim -0.7%).

Japan Jan-March revised net external demand contribution to GDP -0.2 pct point (prelim -0.2 pct point).

Japan Jan-March revised domestic demand contribution -0.4 pct point (prelim -0.7 pct point).

Japan GDP SA (Q/Q) Q1 F -0.6% (est -0.5%; prev -0.9%).

Description the Gross Domestic Product

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.

