Japan’s Aso: Will provide JPY400K to hard-hit small firms due to coronavirus

The Japanese government will provide JPY400,000 to small firms hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additional quotes

“Asking restaurants to close early due to higher COVID-19 risk. “

“Not considering adjusting existing budgets so far.”

Earlier today, Kyodo News Agency reported that Japan is considering an emergency for Aichi, Gifu prefectures after declaring a state of emergency for Tokyo and three other regions last week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga tells ruling party lawmakers he plans to declare state of emergency for Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, per Kyodo.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is trading close to daily highs of 104.31 on the above comments, almost unchanged on the day.