Japan’s Aso: No one thinks volatile rises or falls in FX is good

More comments from Japanese fin min Aso, via Reuters, this time speaking on the Chinese economy; US interest rates hike and fx volatility.

Key Headlines:

If US were to raise rates 3 times this year, risks would rise for emerging economies

It’s clear that China's economic growth won't continue

It's about how and when the Chinese economy turns sour

No one thinks volatile rises or falls in FX is good

In principle, the market decides long-term rates