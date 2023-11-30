Japanese Yen stands tall near multi-month top against the USD, US PCE data in focus

- The Japanese Yen continues with its relative outperformance amid hawkish BoJ expectations.
- Bets for a series of rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 undermines the USD and weighs on USD/JPY.
- Bears turn cautious and look to the US PCE Price Index before positioning for a fresh impetus.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains on the front foot against its American counterpart for the fifth successive day on Thursday amid expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will soon end its negative rate policy. The JPY bulls, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by Wednesday’s less hawkish remarks by BoJ board member Seiji Adachi, saying that the economy is yet to reach a stage where the central bank could debate an exit from ultra-easy monetary policy. On the economic data front, Japanese Retail Trade for October missed consensus estimates, though the disappointment was offset by an upward revision of the previous month's reading and better-than-expected Industrial Production figures.
Apart from this, the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD) – amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done raising interest rates – keeps the USD/JPY pair depressed near a three-month low touched on Wednesday. The recent dovish remarks by several Fed officials lifted market bets that the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy as early as March 2024. This overshadows the upbeat US GDP print, which showed that the economy grew at a faster pace than estimated originally during the July-September period. The data, however, does little to provide any respite to the USD, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
That said, bearish traders now seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index, due later during the early North American session. The core gauge is the Fed's preferred benchmark for measuring longer-term inflation trends and will play a key role in influencing the next policy move. This, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the buck and help determine the near-term trajectory for the USD/JPY pair ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen bulls shrug off the overnight less hawkish remarks by BoJ’s Adachi
- The Japanese Yen draws support from hawkish Bank of Japan expectations even though board member Seiji Adachi on Wednesday downplayed speculations about an imminent shift in the policy stance.
- BoJ's Adachi says that Japan is yet to see a positive wage-inflation cycle become embedded enough and it is appropriate to patiently maintain the current easy policy.
- Adachi added that BoJ will take additional easing steps if needed and the move in October to make YCC flexible was not aimed at laying the groundwork for policy normalisation.
- Japanese Retail Trade fell 1.6% in October and grew by 4.2% from a year earlier and the previous month's reading was revised higher to show a rise of 6.2% against 5.8% reported.
- Japanese Industrial Production rose more than expected, by 1% in October, as compared to the previous month's 0.5% uptick and increased 0.9% compared with a year earlier.
- The second estimate of the US GDP showed that the world's largest economy grew by a 5.2% annualized pace during the third quarter as compared to the 4.9% reported previously.
- The upbeat US macro data, however, was largely offset by more dovish comments by Federal Reserve officials, which reaffirmed bets for a series of rate cuts in 2024.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester saw clear progress in getting inflation to 2% and said that monetary policy must be nimble in current circumstances.
- Separately, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin believes that inflation will be more stubborn than what they would like and is unwilling to take another interest rate hike off the table.
- US rates futures markets are now pricing in more than 100 bps of rate cuts next year, starting in May, and the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond is its lowest since July.
- This keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and exerts some pressure on the USD/JPY pair for the fifth straight day, ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index later this Thursday.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY needs to find acceptance below 100-day SMA for bears to seize near-term control
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair, so far, has been showing some resilience below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), warranting caution for bearish traders. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside and any meaningful recovery attempt could be seen as a selling opportunity.
Meanwhile, the multi-month trough, around the 146.65 region touched on Wednesday, now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the USD/JPY pair could accelerate the fall towards the 146.00 round figure. On the flip side, the 147.30-147.35 zone is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the overnight swing high, around the 147.90 area and the 148.00 mark. Any further move up could attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the 148.30 strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.19%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.19%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|0.19%
|0.16%
|0.19%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|0.16%
|0.10%
|CHF
|0.10%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured toward 0.6600 after weak Aussie and Chinese data
AUD/USD is holding lower ground, pressured toward 0.6600 on Thursday. The pair is on a slippery slope, courtesy of the downbeat Australian Capex data and Chinese NBS PMIs. A modest uptick in the US Dollar is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US PCE inflation data.
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1000, EU/ US inflation data eyed
EUR/USD is struggling below 1.1000, as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains in Asian trading hours on Thursday. Wednesday's softer-than-expected German and Spain inflation data weighed on the Euro. Investors await the Eurozone inflation data on Thursday for fresh impetus.
Gold consolidates gains below $2,050 after Chinese PMI data
Gold is holding positive ground for the sixth consecutive day during the Asian session on Thursday. A modest recovery of the US Dollar caps the upside in the Gold price amid disappointing China's NBS business PMI data. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation data.
FTX token FTT jumps 8% as exchange wins approval to start selling $744 Million in Grayscale and Bitwise assets
FTX token (FTT) has jumped 8% following news that a US bankruptcy court of Delaware has allowed the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange to move forward with a November 6 request.
Rates: The notable reset but careful what you wish for
US stocks are paring earlier gains even as Treasury yields continue to decline amidst signs of decelerating inflation. Still, investors are growing increasingly wary about what lower inflation means for growth. Inflation continues to show signs of decelerating in what could now be considered the 'careful what you wish for' category.