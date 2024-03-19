Japanese Yen slides to near two-week low against USD ahead of BoJ policy decision

The Japanese Yen continues losing ground amid reduced bets for a BoJ policy pivot.

Hawkish Fed expectations underpin the USD and further lend support to USD/JPY.

Traders now look to the BoJ decision for fresh cues ahead of the FOMC meeting.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) drifts lower for the sixth straight day on Tuesday and weakens to a nearly two-week low against its American counterpart during the Asian session. Growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will wait until April to exit the negative interest rate policy and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) turns out to be a key factor undermining the JPY. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) strength, bolstered by reduced bets for steep interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), lifts the USD/JPY pair closer to mid-149.00s.

Meanwhile, the much-stronger-than-expected pay hikes by major Japanese firms already seem to have set the stage for the BoJ to pivot away from the decade-long stimulus measures, which should act as a tailwind for the JPY. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risks. The BoJ is scheduled to announce its highly-anticipated decision in a short while from now, which will be followed by the crucial two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting later today.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen remains depressed amid bets that BoJ will keep its ultra-easy policy on Tuesday

The Japanese Yen languishes near its lowest level in over a week amid the Bank of Japan policy uncertainty, though expectations that the central bank will eventually pivot away from its ultra-easy policy settings help limit losses.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda offered a slightly bleaker assessment of the economy last week and said that policymakers will debate whether the outlook is bright enough to phase out the decade-long massive monetary stimulus.

Japan's largest union group said that the biggest companies agreed to raise wages by the heftiest in 33 years, reaffirming bets that the BoJ will soon exit the negative interest rates regime and the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that this year's wage negotiations have yielded record-high wage growth so far and that the government will deploy various policies so that positive momentum in wages continues.

The hotter-than-expected US producer and consumer price data released last week forced investors to trim their bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve, which continues to lend support to the US Dollar.

Markets are now pricing in less than three 25 basis points rate cuts in 2024 and about a 51% chance that the Fed will begin the rate-cutting cycle at the June policy meeting, down sharply from expectations at the start of the year.

Bets that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer lift the yield on benchmark 10-year US government bonds to a three-week high, which adds to the USD strength and supports prospects for further move up for the USD/JPY pair.

Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of the highly-anticipated BoJ policy decision on Tuesday, which will be followed by the outcome of the two-day FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY seems poised to appreciate further; bulls might now aim to reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark

From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair is holding above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the February-March downfall and seems poised to climb further. The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction. Hence, some follow-through strength towards the 149.75-149.80 horizontal barrier, en route to the 150.00 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move towards the 150.65-150.70 region before bulls aim to retest the YTD peak, around the 151.00 mark touched on February 13.

On the flip side, the 149.00 round-figure mark now seems to have emerged as an immediate support. Any further slide is more likely to attract some dip-buying and remain limited near the 148.30 region. This is followed by the 148.00 round figure, below which the USD/JPY pair could accelerate the downfall towards the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 147.65 region. A convincing break below might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and drag spot prices further towards the 147.00 mark en route to the monthly swing low, around the 146.50-146.45 region.