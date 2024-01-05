Japanese Yen weakens further below 145.00 against USD, hits three-week low ahead of US NFP

- The Japanese Yen drifts lower for the fourth straight day and hits a three-week low against the USD on Friday.
- Reduced bets for a hawkish BoJ pivot in January weigh on the JPY and lift USD/JPY beyond the 145.00 mark.
- Diminishing odds for more aggressive easing by the Fed underpin the buck and also lend support to the major.
- Traders now look to the closely-watched US monthly jobs data (NFP) for some meaningful directional impetus.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) prolongs its weekly downtrend against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth straight day and drops to a three-week low during the early European session on Friday. A powerful earthquake that hit Japan on New Year’s Day makes it harder for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to abolish negative interest rates later this month, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor undermining the domestic currency. Meanwhile, diminishing odds for more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the USD to hold steady below a near three-week high touched on Wednesday. This, in turn, lifts the USD/JPY pair further beyond the 145.00 psychological mark in the last hour.
While speculation about a January tweak is receding, investors still seem convinced that the BoJ will shift away from ultra-loose monetary policy settings later in 2024, possibly in April after the annual wage negotiations in March. This, along with a generally weaker tone around the equity markets, could help limit any further losses for the safe-haven JPY. Traders might also opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the official monthly jobs data from the United States (US) before placing fresh directional bets. The crucial Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report could offer cues about the timing of when the Fed will begin cutting interest rates, which, in turn, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair on the last day of the week.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen continues losing ground amid fading hopes of a hawkish BoJ pivot
- The Japanese Yen is pressured by expectations that the Bank of Japan will leave its current ultra-loose policy in place to assess the adverse impact of a devastating earthquake on the economy.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that he was in no rush to unwind accommodative monetary policy settings due to a lack of conviction that inflation would sustainably hit the 2% target.
- On Thursday Ueda said that he hoped further progress would be made in achieving balanced rises in wages, and inflation, and that BoJ would support the financial system after the earthquake.
- Market participants still expect the BoJ to end its negative interest rate policy sometime in 2024, which, along with the risk-off mood, could offer some support to the safe-haven JPY.
- Against the backdrop of geopolitical risks and China's economic woes, diminishing odds for multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024 continue to weigh on investors' sentiment.
- The minutes of the December 12-13 FOMC monetary policy meeting released on Wednesday did not offer any clues about the timing of when the Fed could begin cutting interest rates.
- Moreover, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin on Wednesday expressed confidence that the economy is on its way to a soft landing and said that rate hikes remain on the table.
- Adding to this, Thursday's upbeat US labor market reports dampened expectations for early interest rate cuts by the Fed and remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields.
- Data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Thursday showed that Private sector employment in the US rose by 164K in December vs. 115K expected and annual pay was up 5.4%.
- Separately, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment-related benefits fell more-than-expected, to 202K last week.
- The au Jibun Bank/S&P Global Japan Service PMI was finalized at 51.5 for December as compared to the flash reading of 52 and 50.8 in November, though does little to provide any impetus.
- Traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of the key US NFP report, which is expected to show that the economy added 170K new jobs in December, down from the 199K previous.
- The unemployment rate is anticipated to tick higher from 3.7% to 3.8% during the reported month, while Average Hourly Earnings growth is seen easing to a 3.9% YoY rate from 4.0% in November.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY climbs further beyond 145.00, bulls have the upper hand near multi-week high
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair is looking to build on the momentum beyond the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the November-December downfall. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction, some follow-through buying beyond the 145.00 psychological mark should pave the way for further gains. Spot prices might then accelerate the positive move towards the 145.45-145.50 intermediate hurdle en route to the 146.00 round figure, or the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, any meaningful downfall now seems to find decent support ahead of the 144.00 mark. A convincing break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and expose the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support, currently around the 143.25-143.20 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point for the USD/JPY pair, which if broken decisively will suggest that the recent recovery from a multi-month low has run its course and shift the near-term bias back in favour of bearish traders.
Japanese Yen price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.91%
|0.30%
|0.76%
|1.47%
|2.57%
|1.25%
|0.94%
|EUR
|-0.76%
|-0.44%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|1.65%
|0.46%
|0.12%
|GBP
|-0.32%
|0.44%
|0.46%
|1.14%
|2.33%
|0.91%
|0.56%
|CAD
|-0.76%
|-0.02%
|-0.28%
|0.70%
|1.81%
|0.48%
|0.13%
|AUD
|-1.44%
|-0.68%
|-1.14%
|-0.70%
|0.93%
|-0.23%
|-0.55%
|JPY
|-2.57%
|-1.63%
|-2.20%
|-1.60%
|-0.89%
|-1.14%
|-1.69%
|NZD
|-1.26%
|-0.49%
|-0.92%
|-0.50%
|0.24%
|1.17%
|-0.34%
|CHF
|-0.88%
|-0.12%
|-0.56%
|-0.10%
|0.59%
|1.66%
|0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
United States Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: 01/05/2024 13:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
Why it matters to traders
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.