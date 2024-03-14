Japanese Yen consolidates against USD as investors await BoJ policy move

- The Japanese Yen draws some support from bets for an eventual BoJ policy pivot.
- The uncertainty over the Fed’s rate-cut path keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the BoJ and FOMC policy meetings next week.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Thursday and remains confined in the previous day's broader trading range against its American counterpart. The outcome of Japan’s spring wage negotiations indicated that most firms have agreed to the trade unions' wage rise demands, paving the way for an imminent shift in the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy stance. Apart from this, persistent geopolitical tensions lend some support to the safe-haven JPY, which, along with subdued US Dollar (USD) demand, exerts some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda offered a slightly bleaker assessment of the economy earlier this week and cooled bets for an early interest rate hike, capping gains for the JPY. The USD, on the other hand, struggle to gain any meaningful traction as investors seek more clarity about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate cut path. This further contributes to the USD/JPY pair's range-bound price move as traders now look forward to next week's key central bank event risks – the highly-anticipated BoJ decision on Tuesday and the Fed policy update on Wednesday – before placing fresh directional bets.
In the meantime, Thursday's US economic docket – featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims – might provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. The immediate market reaction, however, is likely to be limited, warranting some caution for short-term traders.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen bulls seem non-committed amid BoJ/Fed uncertainty
- Japan's biggest companies responded to the Union's wage hike demand in full, clearing the way for the Bank of Japan to end its negative interest rates as early as next week and underpinning the Japanese Yen.
- Japanese media reported that more BoJ policymakers are backing the idea of a policy shift at the upcoming policy meeting as pay hikes by major companies bring the 2% price stability target within reach.
- According to people familiar with the matter, the assessment of BoJ officials is that the central bank is close to liftoff, regardless of whether the first rate hike since 2007 comes in March or April policy meeting.
- That said, the BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said earlier this week that the central bank will seek an exit from easy policy when achievement of 2% inflation is in sight, cooling bets for an early interest rate hike.
- An Israeli attack hit a UN aid distribution centre in Rafah, while Lebanon’s Hezbollah said two of its fighters were killed in the Bekaa Valley after Israel launched attacks on the area for a second straight day.
- A report from US news site Politico says that senior US officials have told their Israeli counterparts that the Biden administration will support the targeting of high-value Hamas targets in and underneath Rafah.
- The slightly warmer US consumer inflation released on Tuesday fuelled speculations that the Federal Reserve might stick to its higher for longer narrative, though the markets are still pricing in a rate cut in June.
- This keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and does little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the BoJ and FOMC monetary policy meetings next week.
- In the meantime, Thursday's release of US macro data – Retail Sales, Producer Price Index (PPI) and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims – might produce short-term trading opportunities ahead of the key central bank event risks.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY bears have the upper hand while below 100-day SMA and 148.00 mark
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been showing some resilience below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the December-February rally. The subsequent move up, however, struggled to find acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and faltered ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. level. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding deep in the negative territory and are still away from being in the oversold zone, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
That said, any further decline is likely to find some support near the overnight low, around the 147.25-147.20 area, ahead of the 147.00 mark and the 146.80 zone (38.2% Fibo.). This is closely followed by the 146.50-146.45 region, or the monthly trough, and the 200-day SMA, currently near the 146.30 region. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below the 146.00 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the USD/JPY pair to mid-145.00s (50% Fibo.) en route to the 145.00 psychological mark.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.03%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|AUD
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.13%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.13%
|0.17%
|0.15%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.08%
|0.14%
|CHF
|0.01%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains confined in a one-week-old trading range
AUD/USD attracts some buyers for the second straight day on Thursday amid the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to benefit the Aussie. The US Dollar continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction as traders seek more clarity over the Fed's rate-cut path, which is seen as another factor lending support to the pair.
EUR/USD edges high amid soft US Dollar, central bank speculations
The EUR/USD registered solid gains of 0.19% on Wednesday, courtesy of a softer US Dollar amidst high US Treasury bond yields. An absent economic docket in the US, left traders adrift to Eurozone economic data and ECB speakers. As the Thursday Asian session begins, the pair exchanges hands at 1.0948.
Gold’s uptrend remains intact as buyers target $2,200, ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold prices recovered on Wednesday after a pullback to the $2,150.00 region, and traders seem convinced that the US Fed could cut borrowing costs. Nevertheless, the latest hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States might deter Fed officials from easing policy in June.
Bitcoin price advances to $80K as BTC ETFs now manage more than half as much as Gold ETF assets
Bitcoin price is making slow but steady steps north, closing in on the $80,000 target weeks ahead of the halving. As tailwinds come from new capital inflow into the BTC spot ETFs markets, it remains anybody's guess where the pioneer cryptocurrency will top out once the bull market catches steam.
PPI is now in the market purview
Market participants are preparing for the release of Thursday's producer price data, which could provide additional insights into inflation trends and influence forward guidance at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.